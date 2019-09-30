Mother and second woman indicted for murder following deadly July apartment fire

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two women have now been indicted for murder after a deadly fire that killed a 9 month old baby and injured five children.

The fire happened in July at Hickory Lake Apartments in Antioch. Officials pronounced 8-month-old, Jream Jenkins dead at the scene.

Police said the mothers of the children, aged 23 and 25, went to a nightclub Saturday.

Now, Jenkins’ mother, Ryana Davenport has been arrested on a 1st degree felony murder indictment.

Davenport’s friend, Gevona Smith is indicted on murder, and surrendered to police earlier today.

