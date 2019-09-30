Mother and second woman indicted for murder following deadly July apartment fire

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
woman-indicted

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two women have now been indicted for murder after a deadly fire that killed a 9 month old baby and injured five children.

The fire happened in July at Hickory Lake Apartments in Antioch. Officials pronounced 8-month-old, Jream Jenkins dead at the scene.

Police said the mothers of the children, aged 23 and 25, went to a nightclub Saturday.

Now, Jenkins’ mother, Ryana Davenport has been arrested on a 1st degree felony murder indictment.

Davenport’s friend, Gevona Smith is indicted on murder, and surrendered to police earlier today.

MORE: Metro Police consulting with DA’s Office about charging moms following fatal fire.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar