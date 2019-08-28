More than 90 cats, fish rescued from West Tennessee home

MORRIS CHAPEL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) responded to a house in West Tennessee on Wednesday and found more than 90 cats, and many of them were seriously ill.

The house is located 40 miles southwest of Jackson. ARC says the owner claimed to be operating a cat sanctuary. Fish from a tank were also removed from the home.

ARC and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department discovered cats and kittens loose in the yard and inside a dirty house.

Photo: Animal Rescue Corps

Many cats showed symptoms of medical issues, including upper respiratory infections, internal and external parasites, dehydration, eye ulcers, as well as skin, eye, and ear infections, according to ARC.

Officials say two cats suffered from a broken leg and one was taken in for an emergency blood transfusion.

“It’s fortunate that we were able to mobilize so quickly to help these cats,” said ARC Director of Animal Welfare Kim Rezac. “Our veterinary teams are working to assess and treat them as quickly as possible.”

Photo: Animal Rescue Corps

The cats’ owner willingly gave up custody of the animals who are currently being transported to the Rescue Operations Center in Lebanon.

Both the cats and fish will undergo medical treatments, vaccinations and then placed up for adoption.

Photo: Animal Rescue Corps

To support this rescue, known as ‘Operation Feline Freedom,’ click the blue “Donate” button on their Facebook page: Animal Rescue Corps, or visit their website www.AnimalRescueCorps.org.