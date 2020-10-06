Police identify 22-year-old man killed in targeted shooting near Germantown

Metro officers are investigating a deadly shooting in the 1600 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard in Germantown.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police identified the 22-year-old man who was shot and killed Monday night near Germantown.

Police said D’andre Whitley, of Nashville, was shot while traveling on the interstate near the I-24/I-65 junction after leaving a motel on Brick Church Pike.

Whitley was a passenger in a black Mazda sedan that exited the interstate at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, lost control and crashed in the 1600 block.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene, but Whitley died there.

Detectives said Whitley had been staying at the motel. Currently, it appears that he was targeted after the car he was riding in left the motel parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.