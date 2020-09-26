Memphis man accused of pointing gun at protesters arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who was accused of pointing a gun at protesters Wednesday night has been arrested.

Court documents stated Paul Staples pointed a handgun at protesters outside of his residence in the 400 block of Main Street Wednesday night. Protesters had gathered in the area in response to the news that only one of the three officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor would be indicted.

Staples reportedly went to the Memphis Police precinct on North Main Friday to give a statement and hand over his gun. According to court documents, the gun Staples initially gave police did not match the gun in the photograph.

When asked about the discrepancy, Staples eventually confessed and gave the gun he pointed at protesters to investigators.

Staples reportedly told investigators he pointed the gun at protesters because he “felt in fear.”

Court documents say Staples has been charged with eight counts of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.