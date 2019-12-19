Man wanted for robbery at Mapco on Stewarts Ferry Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for 26-year-old Zachary Hubbard for the robbery at the Mapco on Stewarts Ferry Pike on December 4th.

According to authorities, Hubbard is said to have held a knife to a customer’s neck outside the store and forced her inside where he demanded and received money from the clerk.

Police say, Hubbard is homeless and also a suspect in two similar robberies on December 10th at two other Mapco locations, including the location at 585 Stewarts Ferry Pike and 440 Harding Place.

He has prior convictions for facilitating robbery and evading arrest in Knox County.

Anyone who sees Hubbard or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers 615-742-7463.