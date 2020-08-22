Man wanted for questioning in East Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they want to question a man for a murder earlier this month in East Nashville.

Police said they want to speak with 23-year-old Evan Smith-Erving regarding the death of 23-year-old Robert Coughlin on Shelby Avenue back on August 13.

Police said that Smith-Erving owns a car that was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Call Metro police if you know where Smith-Erving or his vehicle could be. (615) 880-3000

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.