Man indicted for murder in 2001 toddler’s death

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A grand jury indicted Christopher Goodwin on two counts of murder in the death of 15-month-old Jeffry “Kelton” Skaggs.

In 2001, Skaggs’ death was ruled an accident after the mother’s boyfriend, Goodwin, said the toddler fell off the bed.

District Attorney, Brent Cooper re-opened the investigation five years ago.

After an additional autopsy was performed, foul play was determined.

One of the counts of felony murder is related to aggravated child abuse and the other for aggravated child neglect.