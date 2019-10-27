Man found at Goodlettsville motel with felony amount of Ecstasy

FILE – This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Congressional investigators say wholesale pharmaceutical distributors shipped hundreds of millions of prescription opioid pills to West Virginia, a state disproportionately ravaged by deaths caused by the addictive drugs. Now, lawmakers want executives of those companies […]

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police in Goodlettsville make a felony drug bust after investigators were called to a motel for reports of a customer acting disorderly.

According to court documents, officers found more than 30 ecstasy pills in the customer’s backpack.

Goodlettsville police responded to the Days Inn along Conference Drive, Saturday, for reports of a man who was upset over a refund.

Police arrived and said Daniel Covington left the scene and returned minutes later to speak with officers.

Police quickly determined Covington had an outstanding warrant out of Sumner County.

Additionally, investigators said Covington’s car smelled like marijuana.

Covington attempted to leave the scene and was pulled over by officers a short time later along Long Hollow Pike, according to the affidavit.

A search of his backpack revealed 32-and-a-half ecstasy pills, which tested positive for methamphetamine, police said.

Covington faces felony drug charges.