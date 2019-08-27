Man arrested for having firearm, loaded magazines and knife inside elementary school

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Montgomery County took a man into custody Monday for having a firearm, loaded magazines and a knife inside an elementary school.

53-year-old George Kennedy entered Byrns Darden Elementary School Monday before 3:30 p.m. to pick up a student.

According to the sheriff’s office, staff noticed the outline of a firearm under his clothing.

The school resource officer was notified and immediately disarmed Kennedy.

Police say, in addition to the firearm and loaded magazine, he also had two additional magazines loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition and a knife.

Kennedy does have a valid handgun carry permit, and told officers he was not aware it was against the law to carry in the school.

Officials confirm the law is posted on the front door of the school.

Kennedy was taken into custody and charged with carrying weapons on school property.

His bond is set at $10,000.