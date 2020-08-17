Man accused of sexual assault at Stones River Greenway in police custody

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Citizens tips led to the arrest of the man responsible for last assaulting two women last Wednesday on the Stones River Greenway in Hermitage, according to Metro police.

Police said 23-year-old Logan Phillips sexually assaulted two women there.

The first incident happened at 8:15 a.m. when the victim reported that the suspect asked her if she had seen three men in the direction she had come from before attempting to grab her breast. She turned away from him and he reportedly walked off, laughing.

Police said about 15 minutes later, the second victim reported that, using a towel, he grabbed her from behind and fondled her. She screamed and he ran away. One of the victims positively identified Phillips as her attacker.

Phillips was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Mt. Juliet and he refused to be interviewed. He is jailed on two counts of felony sexual battery.

Phillips’ bond is set at $7,000 dollars. MNPD horses were assigned to the greenway in light of the attacks.

