Man accused of cutting supervisor’s throat with steak knife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police charged a man after they said he carried out a brutal attack on a supervisor at a civil engineering firm in the Berry Hill neighborhood.

According to an arrest affidavit, John William Herren, 40, walked into his place of employment, Dale and Associates, Friday, carrying two steak knives.

Police said Herren went into a supervisor’s office, grabbed the man by his head and cut his throat.

The victim ran out of the office and was rushed to Centennial Medical Center.

EMS reported the victim was “very lucky” because the cut came very close to the main artery.

According to witnesses, Herren fled the property with the knife he used in the attack.

The other steak knife was recovered by the Berry Hill Police Department.



Herren was then tracked down a short time later by the Ashland City Police Department.

He is charged with attempted criminal homicide.