Longtime Hickman County deputy arrested on multiple charges and fired

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hickman County deputy is off the job this evening after being arrested for multiple charges including assault.

The eight-month-long investigation spearheaded by the TBI culminated with an arrest Wednesday night. The TBI was brought into this investigation in January of this year after two different suspects in two different incidents allege the veteran officer used excessive force while arresting them.

Scott Hull, 51, was charged with four counts of assault, two counts of official oppression, and two counts of official misconduct.

Sheriff’s officials tell News 2 that the investigation was launched after two people arrested by Deputy Hull allege the deputy used excessive force. One of those arrests happened in November 2019 while the other incident happened in January 2020.

At the time of his arrest, officers seized Hull’s service weapon, his uniform, and his squad car. Hull made his $25,000 bond. Thursday morning, he was fired by the sheriff.

This is not the first time Hull has been in the news for the wrong reasons. Hull was a veteran officer with the Dickson City Police prior to coming to Hickman County.

While there, he was the focus of an investigation where prisoners got access to weapons and alcohol.

At the time, the inmate who stole the contraband spoke to News 2 from the Dickson County Jail.

Leonard Beard Jr. told us, “I’m a drug addict so I thought, bullseye! I won the grand prize. I went to court.”

That incident happened in 2016. In August of that year, Hull was placed on administrative leave after investigators say he left a knife, a bottle of whiskey and syringes in his personal locker.

At the time of the incident, now retired Dickson City Police chief Ricky Chandler told us this: “We could’ve had a dead officer, a lot of different things. It was a horror story all the way around.”

Officials say the contraband in Hull’s locker should have been secured into evidence years earlier after the cases he was working were adjudicated. The prisoners were able to get to the locker because a second police officer was not paying attention as the prisoners moved from the police station to the city courtroom.

When asked about the appropriateness of evidence being stored in the officer’s private locker, Chandler said this: “No it should not. We have an evidence room for that. And a proper way of destroying it after it has already been adjudicated.”

Hull is due in court in September on the latest charges against him.