Lebanon police search for suspect involved in ‘hostile road rage’ incident with motorcyclist

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon police are searching for a suspect involved in a ‘hostile road rage’ incident on Wednesday.

It happened at 11:45 a.m. on South Hartmann Drive. Officers said they responded to the scene for a motorcycle crash. The motorcyclist told police his rear tire was bumped by a two-door black Hyundai.

The vehicle passed the motorcyclist and continued south on Hartmann Dr. The motorcyclist then sped up in an attempt to get the driver’s license plate information.

The driver of the black Hyundai slammed on the breaks, causing the motorcyclist to lay the bike down and wreck.

The driver of the vehicle then left the scene. Police said the tag was possibly a Macon County registration and they did not obtain any other information on the plate.

There is no current description of the driver.

If you have any more information, contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.