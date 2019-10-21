Lebanon man indicted on second-degree murder charges in death involving Fentanyl

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jason Dwight Dennis, 44, has been indicted on two counts of second-degree murder after distributing fentanyl-laced heroin which resulted in the death of a Gladeville man back in September.

Dennis was indicted last week by the Wilson County grand jury and was booked into the Wilson County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Under new state law, if a dealer sells, delivers, or administers fentanyl-laced drugs to a user that results in death, it can warrant a charge of second-degree murder.

“We are seeing more and more fentanyl-laced drugs on the street than we ever have before,” stated Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We are working closely with other agencies on the opioid epidemic and want to make one thing very clear; we will prosecute those who are found to have sold, supplied or administered illegal narcotics that results in death to the fullest extent of the law. We are responding to potential overdoses almost on a weekly basis and the epidemic is affecting many families in our community.”

In 2018, there were a total of 28 overdose deaths that occurred in Wilson County. Of those 28 deaths, 19 were a result of opioid overdose and 8 resulted in heroin overdoses. For anyone who is struggling with addiction or have family members struggling with addiction, a list of resources can be found here.