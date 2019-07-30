Lawrenceburg man charged with rape of four-year-old

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lawrenceburg man was arrested and charged with rape of a four-year-old.

According to Lawrenceburg police, officers responded to a home Monday in reference to a child sexual abuse complaint.

When investigators arrived on scene, they say they determined Tommy Watkins had penetrated a four-year-old at the home before officers arrived.

The 33-year-old is charged with one count of rape. Watkins is clearly booked in the Lawrence County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Officials say they will seek additional charges against Watkins through the Lawrence County Grand Jury.