Jackson County man arrested on child abuse & domestic assault charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– TBI investigators confirm that they’ve arrested a Jackson County man on charges of child abuse, domestic assault, and sexual battery.

TBI Special Agents began investigating John Stanley Reece on September 5th due to complaints of physical and sexual abuse to a child.

During their investigation, Agents gathered information to determine that the victim was a child in Reece’s care.

On November 4th, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging John Reece with one count of Child Abuse/Neglect, one count of Aggravated Domestic Assault, and one count of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure.

Reece was arrested on November 4th and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

He was released after posting $25,000 bond.