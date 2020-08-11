Holly Bobo case almost over, 9 years later

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man convicted of murdering a Tennessee nursing student had his appeal for a new trial denied by a judge, but the case isn’t over yet.

Zach Adams was sentenced in 2017 to life in prison for the murder of Holly Bobo. She disappeared in 2011 from her home in Decatur County and her remains were found three years later.

Adams had filed an appeal for a new trial in the case, but a judge chose to overrule it in a Hardin County courtroom Tuesday morning.

Judge McGinley stood by his decision overruling each of the 56 motions, which ranged from change of venue to claims that Adams’ ex-girlfriend shouldn’t have been allowed to testify about comments Adams made regarding Bobo.

State prosecutor Paul Hagerman said the Bobo family feels closure with the outcome saying it’s the end of Zach Adams in Savannah, Tennessee. “There was numerous grounds alleged by defense attorneys and every single one of those was denied and the judge affirmed the verdict that the jury gave.

You know the judge pointed out how this jury, when they gave their verdict was so strong and how the proof in this case was so strong and pointed to Zach Adams guilt. So, we feel good about today and the family feels good about today,” he said.

It may be the end of a major chapter in the high profile murder case, but it is still not quite over yet. Jason Autry who testified at trial, helping convict Adams of murdering Bobo brokered a plea deal for his testimony against Adams.

The state said Autry’s time in court will come next month and effectively bring an end to the Bobo case. The presumptive date for Autry is September 14. Adams’ brother, Dylan pleaded guilty in 2018 to a lesser charge of facilitation of murder.

