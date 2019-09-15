Gunshots reported at East Nashville crash scene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after gunshots were reported at the scene of a car accident in east Nashville.

The accident happened around 1:15 Saturday morning along I-24 Eastbound between the Shelby Avenue exit and the I-40 interchange, police said.

When officers arrived, witnesses reported hearing gunshots but said it was unclear where the gunfire came from.

Investigators are working to determine how the crash happened.

No one was hurt and the vehicle was not hit by gunfire, police said.