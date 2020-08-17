Grandmother’s jewelry stolen from Murfreesboro storage facility, police search for suspects

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A grandmother’s jewelry was stolen from a storage facility, according to Murfreesboro police.

Police said it happened on July 28, 2020 at the Public Storage on Fortress Blvd.

Detectives say a family is trying to retrieve their grandmother’s jewelry after it was stolen from that facility.

If you have any information, please contact Detective James Wilkinson at 629-201-5612 or email 0846@murfreesborotn.gov.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.