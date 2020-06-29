Golden State Killer pleads guilty to first murder of 13

Joseph James DeAngelo, center, charged with being the Golden State Killer, is helped up by his attorney, Diane Howard, as Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman enters the courtroom in Sacramento, Calif., Monday June 29, 2020. DeAngelo pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder and other charges 40 years after a sadistic series of assaults and slayings in California. Due to the large numbers of people attending, the hearing was held at a ballroom at California State University, Sacramento to allow for social distancing. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A former police officer who terrorized the Sacramento region as a serial rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people across California and evade capture for decades has pleaded guilty to the first of 13 murders. Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. said Monday he will plead guilty to the all charges in a plea deal to avoid the death penalty.

The frail-looking 74-year-old spoke in hushed, raspy voice acknowledging the crimes attributed to the Golden State Killer. He was arrested in 2018 after authorities used DNA to track him through a popular genealogy website.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.