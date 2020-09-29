Gallatin Police seek storage bandits suspected of breaking into units in several cities

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin Police are searching for storage unit bandits, wanted in multiple cities for multiple break-ins.

Tuesday, Gallatin Police released video of the duo, as they walked through a Sumner County storage unit carrying bolt cutters.

Once inside, the criminals cut locks off multiple compartments.

Lt. Lamar Ballard said, “They go in and pick and choose the items they know they can sell pretty quick.”

The woman in the video was identified as 34-year-old Cayla Schneider.

Video showed her holding the bolt cutter and looking at the locks. Ultimately, cutting a lock and entering a person’s storage facility.

Her unidentified partner joined her. At this time, police do not know his identity.

According to Gallatin Police, Schneider is burglarizing this storage facility to fuel her drug problem.

Lt. Ballard said, “She is addicted to meth, and she is probably doing this to fund her meth habit.”

Police told News 2, they need help identifying her partner. He wears glasses and has tattoos on both arms. The video showed the duo stealing musical equipment, like speakers and guitars.

Police said the couple came and went in a 2008 dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe with a maroon hatch.

Ballard said the woman has been charged with four counts of burglary and theft, but there could be many more considering the duo are suspected in similar crimes in many other cities.

Metro and Lebanon police confirm prior contact with Schneider, who has a history of theft and drugs.