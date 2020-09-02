Feds search more than 12 Middle Tennessee locations

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Local, state and federal investigators searched more than a dozen locations in Middle Tennessee Wednesday.

The US Attorney’s Office told News 2, “The increased presence of local, state, and federal law enforcement at several locations in the Middle Tennessee area today represent actions related to employees of businesses who may have witnessed criminal activity. These actions is not to file criminal charges or initiate removal proceedings against these individuals.”

Several agents surrounded a home on Peninsula Drive in Gallatin Wednesday morning, leaving neighbors on edge.

“Absolutely. Yeah, because we don’t know what was going on in there” stated one neighbor.

She said the neighbors run a local ethnic restaurant and that a lot of people stay in the home.

“Just a lot of people in and out.”

The neighbor said she saw officials handcuff and transport seven men and two women from the home Wednesday morning.

A search of the property owner shows that the same person owns Bonfire Mongolian Grill in Hendersonville. A sign hung on the door of the restaurant said it was closed for the day Wednesday.

In Gallatin, News 2 cameras were rolling as investigators took a number of evidence boxes from the home.

Homeland Security Investigations as well as agents with the TBI and officers with the Gallatin Police Department were at the Peninsula Drive home for several hours.

