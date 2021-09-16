Crossville man convicted of murdering his wife and one other

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Crossville man will spend at least 51 years in prison – a life sentence – after being convicted in a double homicide.

A jury found Warren Nostrom guilty of two counts of first degree premeditated murder Thursday.

Nostrom shot and killed Joy Nostrom, 58, and Mark Gunter, 54, on September 14, 2018, at the Cumberland County Bus Garage, according to the Crossville Police Department.

He was 74-years-old at the time. Investigators said Nostrom was also found at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he recovered.

The trial against Nostrom lasted less than two days. Starting September 14th at 9:00 a.m. with the jury verdict announced Thursday, September 16th at 1:50 p.m.