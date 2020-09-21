Counterfeit money used at Nashville Biscuit House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Employees at an East Nashville staple are warning other businesses to beware of counterfeit money after they became victims.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspects at Nashville Biscuit House in East Nashville Friday morning.

Manager Mandy Cervantes told News 2 that a woman came in and placed a to go order, paying with $100 dollar bill. Once she received the change, Cervantes said the woman took off a car with two men that were waiting outside.

“They were gone. They took off right after they got the money exchanged.”

Cervantes said their employee used the counterfeit detector pin to test to see if the $100 dollar bill was real and it showed that it was authentic money.

“The marker worked on it. I’m going to assume it was maybe a $1 bill or so and they bleached it made it look like $100 dollar bill,” she explained.

The bank later confirmed it was counterfeit.

“It’s not ok. It’s never ok to do something like that so for other small businesses we are hoping to get pictures out and things like that so other businesses know who to look for and what to look for. The marker worked on it. It showed that it was a good dollar bill, so that’s where the hard part comes in. If you just use that marker, look for the strip in it try to take other precautions so that this doesn’t happen to you,” said Cervantes.

She added that it’s more important now than ever for small businesses to stick together.

“You know it’s a rough time for everybody.”

Like other small businesses, they are struggling to survive in the midst of the pandemic.

“Seating at 50-percent capacity, I mean we only have 18 tables to begin with so seating down to 9 tables in a day I mean I still have to pay the same amount of employees to come in and work,” she said.

Thanks to the surveillance images she said investigators are already following strong leads in the case. Metro police told News 2 a police report was filed, but that the Secret Service is the main investigating agency.