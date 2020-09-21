Cookeville mural featuring President Reagan, Trump, and Lincoln vandalized

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mural featuring three U.S. Presidents was vandalized over the weekend, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Authorities said the mural was vandalized overnight Saturday or in the early morning hours on Sunday. Vandals cut the mural on the North side of the building in the 600 block of South Willow Avenue in Cookeville.

Authorities said the mural was installed on the building by Roland Digital Media and depicts President Donald Trump, President Ronald Reagan, and President Abraham Lincoln.

The owner of the building reported the vandalism to authorities around 9 a.m. Monday.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has an open and ongoing investigation. A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest(s) in the investigation.

If you have any information, call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office 931-528-8484.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.