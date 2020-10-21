Columbia police locate attempted first-degree murder suspect in Nashville

Quortez Deshawn Duncan

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – An attempted first-degree murder suspect was taken into custody this week, according to Columbia Police.

Officials posted the update to their Facebook page, stating they’ve been working to locate 32-year-old Quortez Deshawn Duncan on charges of attempted first-degree murder and weapons offenses stemming from an incident in December of 2019.

With assistance from the FBI, Columbia detectives were able to locate Duncan in Nashville on Monday. He was then taken into custody.

Duncan was charged with attempted-first degree murder, weapons offenses and violating his probation.

Duncan is being held in the Maury County Jail without bond.

