According to Montgomery County police, two cars and a garage were struck several times by gunfire on Monday night.

The incident occurred in the 3800 block of Man O’ War Boulevard around 11:45 p.m.

Residents told police they heard the gunfire and the sound of a car speeding away, but no vehicle or suspect description was given.

If you have any information, contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-614-5696.