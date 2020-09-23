Standoff in Clarksville neighborhood over after man surrenders

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man barricaded inside a home during a standoff with police came out on his own without incident. According to Clarksville Police, he was taken into custody for a warrant that was on file.
Elkmont Drive has now reopened to normal traffic flow.
ORIGINAL STORY:
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to our media partners at Clarksville Now, Clarksville police are on the scene of a standoff in the Sugartree subdivision.
Officials said this began as a domestic situation that turned into a standoff with police.
Police spokesman Detective Michael Patterson said it started around 2:30 p.m. after a subject was barricaded on Elkmont Drive.
Witnesses said there is a heavy police presence, including a Tactical Team vehicle.
Clarksville police later released a statement saying, “Clarksville Police, along with members of the Tactical Unit and Crisis Negotiations Team are currently on the scene of a barricaded subject at a residence on Elkmont Drive. Elkmont Drive is closed between Persimmon Court and Sugarcane Way.”
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.