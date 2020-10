CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are investigating an early morning shooting.

The Clarksville Public Information Officer said it happened in the 100 block of Tiny Town Road. Several victims were shot and were transported to area hospitals.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with more information or video of this incident can call Det. Goble, 931-648-0656, ext. 5323, Tipsline 931-645-8477.

No other information was immediately released.