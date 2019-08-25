Two people shot at ‘Hennessey Fest’ in Hadley Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting at Hadley Park that sent two people to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds Saturday night.

Police tell News 2 there were about 1,500 to 2,000 people at the park when the shooting happened just after 8 p.m.

They say the event was not permitted to take place at the park, but was promoted as ‘Hennessey Fest.’

When asked if the event was linked to Tennessee State University just down the road, police say a promoter was associated with the university.

The park was closed at the time of the festival. Police tell News 2 they had a few officers on scene trying to assess what was going on and to shut it down when the call came in for a shooting.

The crowd dispersed when they heard the gunshots. It was unclear if officers heard the shooting themselves.

At 10 p.m., 28th Street between Jefferson and Albion was closed off for the investigation.

The remnants of cups, bottles and a smoker remained in the park.

Police say anyone who lost belongings after running can retrieve them or file reports for them at the House of God Church on Scovel Street.

Police say they do not have any suspects as of yet. If anyone has information regarding the shooting, contact police or Crimestoppers.