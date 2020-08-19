Bold thieves caught on camera stealing thousands in electronics from 3 Walmart stores

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police are on the hunt for three suspects that hit three Walmart stores stealing thousands of dollars in electronics.

Detectives said the three thieves first hit the Walmart on North Anderson Lane in Hendersonville Monday night around 8:30 p.m.

Detective Jacob Sprouls said they first took backpacks to load up with stolen merchandise.

“The female distracted one of the employees in the electronics section while the other 2 males used a pry bar to break into a glass case,” he explained.

The group targeted AirPods and iPads, he said.

“They stole multiple Apple AirPods and also the iPads and as they were running out of the store one of the clerks confronted them and they dropped a lot of the items, left some of the items behind, but they still got away with almost $6,000 dollars worth of merchandise.”

One of the thieves ran right out of his flip flops, leaving one behind. Just more evidence for investigators who said it didn’t deter the criminals from hitting two more Walmart stores the next morning.

“You would be surprised how bold people can be sometimes when they are looking to make money. A lot of times you will find groups that they will find a M.O. that works for them if they can do it for a few times and not get caught they will continue doing it until they are identified you know being so close to I-65 and Vietnam Vets it’s pretty common for a group to just travel and hit many stores in a general area using that same M.O.,” said Detective Sprouls.

If you have any information on any of the cases please contact Hendersonville Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.