Berry Hill officer injured when struck by suspect’s car

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man suspected of striking a Berry Hill officer with his vehicle during a getaway Monday evening has been arrested.

Berry Hill police said the officer was assisting Vanderbilt police in the apprehension of a shoplifting suspect at One Hundred Oaks on Thompson Lane.

The suspected shoplifter, who was driving a red Chevy Camaro, was ordered to stop, but instead, put the car in drive and hit the female officer with the vehicle, an arrest report alleges.

The 27-year-old driver, identified in court documents as Lamonterrio Murphy, was booked Monday night into the Metro jail on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving on a suspended license.

The officer was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of a minor injury, police said.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.