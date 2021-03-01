Authorities see increase in catalytic converter thefts in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s been an increase in thefts of catalytic converters in Montgomery County, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say thieves are targeting buses, box trucks and pickup trucks throughout the county.

The first theft was reported in December of last year and have continued through February.

The crimes occur between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m. So far, there have been 14 thefts in the county.

“At this time, it seems criminals are primarily targeting commercial vehicles. Business owners can help deter thefts by securing their commercial vehicles behind a locked fence, routinely check their equipment, and report any suspicious activity,” said Investigator Tim Adair.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Investigator Tim Adair at 931-648-0611 ext 13402.

This all comes as a proposed bill aims to stop this type of crime in Tennessee. It would require businesses that buy or sell used car parts to keep permanent records of transactions

You can learn more about bill SB 1612 here.