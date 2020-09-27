Authorities: Body of missing Hardin County woman located

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities located the body of a missing woman in Hardin County, according to Tennessee River Valley News.

Hardin County Sheriff Johnny Alexander said the body of 57-year-old Jean Culbertson was found Saturday afternoon about 150-200 yards from the Culbertson home.

The Sheriff said the investigation as ongoing and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working alongside his department.

Culbertson’s body was sent to Memphis for an autopsy.

Prior to this discovery, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office said Culbertson was last seen at Whites Community Center around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Her husband stated he received a text she was going to Walmart, but then could not get in touch with her. On his way home, he found her vehicle at the community center. Neighbors near the area noticed a red truck pulled Culbertson over and the driver began talking to her in the parking lot.