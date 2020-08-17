Authorities: 1 charged with vehicular assault after running SUV off the roadway, 3 injured

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Sumner County woman was charged with vehicular assault after running an SUV off the roadway and into a pond, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities told News 2 Michaela Morales passed an SUV on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 1850 Highway 25 West in a no passing zone.

Morales’ vehicle hit the SUV, causing it to hit a fence, a culvert, going airborne, hitting a tree and then coming to a rest upside down in a pond.

Both the driver and passenger were injured. The child inside the car sustained serious injuries.

The victims shared a vehicle and driver description with deputies. Deputies were able to match the vehicle to Morales through their LPR system. When they arrived to Morales’ home, they saw the damage on her vehicle matched the crash and knocked on her door.

Deputies said upon answering, Morales had red blood shot eyes, smelled like marijuana and was lethargic. Deputies asked Morales if she was involved in a collision earlier in the day, she told them she wasn’t. Then Morales told deputies, “They are the ones that ran me off the road.”

Morales was then arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vehicular assault.

Sumner County authorities said Morales was arrested for a DUI on January 23, 2018, but it is unclear at this time where that arrest took place.

News 2 is still waiting on an update regarding the child’s condition.

