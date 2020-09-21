Attorney of driver charged in crash that killed Brentwood officer claims blood was drawn illegally

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Williamson County woman accused of driving intoxicated and killing a Brentwood officer now claims her blood was drawn illegally on the morning of the deadly crash.

Ashley Kroese is facing vehicular homicide charge from the crash on June 18. Investigators said she was driving the wrong way down Franklin Road, without her headlights on, when she hit officer Destin Legieza’s squad car, nearly head on.

Her attorney is now arguing the blood taken from his client was done so without a warrant, which would make it illegal. He’s asking a judge to suppress the results from the test, so they can’t be used in the case moving forward.

The state has already filed a response saying the hospital drew the blood and the state later requested access to a sample. Therefore, no search warrant was needed.

The arrest warrant indicated Kroese’s blood alcohol content was .16, twice the legal limit.

Her preliminary hearing has been delayed twice but is now set for Thursday. News 2 will be there and will provide updates.