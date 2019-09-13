Assault warrant issued for former Metro officer after alleged violent altercation with woman on camera

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Metro officer who is accused of getting in a physical altercation during a traffic stop, now has a warrant out for his arrest.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Barrett Teague shove a woman during a traffic stop in July.

After the video was released, Metro decommissioned Teague and began an internal investigation. Shortly after, Teague resigned which resulted in the end of the investigation.

According to Metro, the woman in the video has signed a warrant for Teague’s arrest which has a misdemeanor assault listed on it.

Teague does not currently live in the state of Tennessee, but his lawyers have been notified about the warrant, and arrangements apparently are being made.