ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest following an investigation from over the weekend.

According to TBI, Keith Allen is charged with the first-degree murder of Patricia Ann Harper who was found dead in her home Sunday on Valley View Road.

Officials say Allen lived at the address with Harper and contacted the police that morning to report her death.

Allen is charged with first-degree murder and is in the Cheatham County Jail being held on no bond.