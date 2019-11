SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Shelbyville Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in a home invasion.

41-year-old Todd Brown is wanted after his involvement in an alleged home invasion on the morning of November 25th in Shelbyville.

According to authorities, Brown is believed to be hiding in the Nashville area and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If you know his whereabouts please call law enforcement 911 or (931)-684-5811.