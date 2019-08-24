After meeting online, man almost robbed during apparent setup in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who arranged to meet a woman on social media was robbed by as many as seven people, one with an AK-47, according to Metro police.

The robbery happened at Stone Ridge Apartments on Piccadilly Row in Antioch around 11:25 Friday night.

The victim arranged to meet a woman on social media for an unknown reason and when the two were sitting on a bench in the complex, officers say as many as three men ran toward the victim.

Officers say the victim reported the men were in a silver truck and all had guns, one had what appeared to be an AK-47. The suspect with the rifle pointed it at the victim and demanded his money and keys, according the Metro police.

The victim ran off and was chased by the suspects who officers say eventually got into the silver truck, believed to be a Chevy with an extended cab. Officers say the victim began banging on doors of the complex asking for help when he saw another silver truck speed toward him.

Officers say the victim ran to a nearby wooded area and waited for police. From there, the victim reported the suspects took off in the two trucks.

The woman who the victim was originally meeting is also a suspect in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.