Accused serial rapist extradited to Nashville from Milwaukee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspected serial rapist was extradited to Nashville after Metro Police said he was found hiding out last month in Wisconsin.

Willie Williams Jr., 20, was brought back to Nashville, Friday.

Authorities said Williams was found hiding in the attic of his mother’s home in Milwaukee back in July.

Williams was wanted by Metro Police for allegedly victimizing seven women in the Nashville-area.

Police said several of Williams’ victims are escorts and the majority of his attacks occurred in motel rooms.

According to an arrest affidavit, police said Williams went online and arranged to meet the women.

Several of the victims told police Williams held them at gunpoint and demanded money and sex acts.

He is charged with several counts of aggravated rape and robbery.