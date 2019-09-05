Live Now
4 teens charged after police seize guns, stolen Jeep

Photo: Metro Nashville Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The arrest of a 14-year-old led to the Juvenile Crime Task Force arresting three more teens Tuesday night, and seizing guns and a stolen Jeep.

Police were contacted by concerned citizens after they witnessed several juveniles get out of a Jeep Compass and pull on other door handles on North Hill Street.

Police say the 2019 Jeep was stolen Monday from a parking garage on 17th Avenue South.

Shortly after responding, police arrested a 14-year-old on Lafayette Street who matched one of the descriptions.

According to Metro, the teen had the Jeep keys and also a stolen 9 millimeter pistol.

That teen was charged with auto theft, gun theft and unlawful gun possession. 

After investigating further, police responded to a house on Trimble Street that smelled like marijuana. Inside, police say they found a 19-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old. Once they executed a search warrant, police found a .22 caliber pistol with a high capacity magazine, a .25 caliber pistol without a serial number, marijuana blunts and a digital scale.

All teens were charged at a juvenile detention center.

The 19-year-old was identified as Yolanda Odom and was charged with unlawful gun possession, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

