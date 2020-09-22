3 teenagers charged with aggravated robbery of Franklin officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three teenagers are charged with aggravated robbery after a Franklin officer was robbed while on the job, according to Franklin police.

It happened on Monday around 7 p.m.

A Franklin officer, in plain clothes, was conducting an investigation in an attempt to get a stolen semi-automatic pistol off the streets.

He contacted the individual who had the stolen gun and wanted to sell it.

During the interaction, two suspects pointed guns at the officer, grabbed the money for the transaction and left the scene.

The suspects were taking into custody Monday night and charged with aggravated robbery.

Zachary Smith and Kendrell Ellison were given a $350,000 bond, and Daniel Miller was given a $500,000 dollar bond. All three are due in court on December 8.

