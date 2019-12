NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three suspects are in custody after a late-night robbery in South Nashville, along Glenrose Avenue.

Police say the three men robbed a male victim and shot him in the hand. One of the suspects was driving a stolen white extended-cab pickup truck.

One of the suspects was also shot during the robbery. Police believe this was due to an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the victim.

The victim was transported to Southern Hills for medical treatment.