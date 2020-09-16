2 teens arrested, gun recovered after chase on I-40 involving stolen vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teens were arrested and a handgun was recovered following a chase on I-40 involving a stolen vehicle, according to Metro police.

Officers saw a stolen Subaru Outback in the 5700 block of Old Hickory Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Police said the 17-year-old driver was speeding down the road. That’s when an MNPD helicopter crew was overhead and followed the vehicle.

Spike strips were eventually deployed and the vehicle went onto I-40 west, causing the teen to stop driving. Police said he and his 16-year-old passenger fled the vehicle and went into a wooded area where they were taken into custody.

The 17-year-old admitted to being the driver and possessing the gun. He is charged in Juvenile Court with theft of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, juvenile handgun possession, and driving without a license. The 16-year-old is being charged with theft of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.

The owner of the stolen vehicle realized it was missing on Tuesday at 5 a.m. The car was left unlocked and with the key fob inside at a residence on Maxwell Avenue.