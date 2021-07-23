2 men charged in Murfreesboro man’s drug-related death

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Rutherford County men have been indicted for the drug-related death of a Murfreesboro man.

The Rutherford County Fugitive Task Force arrested 36-year-old Franklyn Lotito and 38-year-old Terry Averitt in connection to the death of Joshua Dickerson. Investigators determined Dickerson’s death was caused by heroin and fentanyl toxicity. According to the TBI, Lotito and Averitt provided the drugs to Dickerson.

Both men have been charged with one count of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and delivery of fentanyl. They were booked into the Rutherford County Jail, where they are each being held on a $100,000 bond.

TBI agents joined the investigation in October of 2019. The investigation was led by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, comprised of agents and investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Investigation Division, DEA Tactical Diversion Group, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department, Murfreesboro Police Department, Smyrna Police Department, LaVergne Police Department, and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.