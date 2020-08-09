1 hospitalized after shooting on Antioch Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was hospitalized after being shot Sunday morning, according to Metro police.

It happened in the 1300 Block of Antioch Pike around 2 a.m.

Police said the victim told them he was sitting inside of his vehicle when suspects in a black sedan drove up and started shooting at him.

He was shot twice in his right side, but able to drive away. He was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

