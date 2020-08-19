1 arrested following drug investigation in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Sumner County man was arrested at his home during a drug investigation, according to Hendersonville police.

38-year-old Glen Whited, of Hendersonville was arrested Wednesday.

Police said an interview with Whited lead to officers finding 46 grams of marijuana, 42 individually wrapped THC edibles, a bag of THC edibles, THC disposable Vape products and various pieces of drug paraphernalia. Police also recovered a handgun that led to additional charges for Whited.

Whited was charged with Schedule VI for Resale, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other crimes is encouraged to contact Hendersonville Detectives at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.