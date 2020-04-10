Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Young woman dies after being found shot along Whites Creek Pike

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating the death of a female juvenile found shot along Whites Creek Pike late Thursday night.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a location near Tranham Road, where they said they located the female with at least one gunshot wound.

She was transported to the emergency room at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries, police said.

Detectives determined the shooting likely happened at a separate location from where the victim was found. Investigators are working to locate the crime scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.

Click here to view News 2’s 2020 CrimeTracker homicide map.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories