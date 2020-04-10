Young woman dies after being found shot along Whites Creek Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating the death of a female juvenile found shot along Whites Creek Pike late Thursday night.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a location near Tranham Road, where they said they located the female with at least one gunshot wound.

She was transported to the emergency room at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries, police said.

Detectives determined the shooting likely happened at a separate location from where the victim was found. Investigators are working to locate the crime scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.

Click here to view News 2’s 2020 CrimeTracker homicide map.