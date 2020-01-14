Would-be robber shot during attempted hold-up in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man who was nearly robbed in East Nashville Monday night pulled out his own weapon and shot one of the would-be robbers.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Lemont Drive near Maplewood Lane.

According to police, three males approached a man and pointed a gun at him in an attempt to rob him. The man pulled out his own gun and fired at the males, striking at least one of them, officers said.

The person shot was transported to a hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police revealed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

